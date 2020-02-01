Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pacific City Financial Corporation’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PCB)

Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Pacific City Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific City Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of PCB opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Pacific City Financial has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 128.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 64.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pacific City Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pacific City Financial by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $33,692.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

