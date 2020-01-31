Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

PEBO has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

PEBO stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $707.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $39.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $5,829,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $5,788,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,106 shares of company stock valued at $396,882. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?