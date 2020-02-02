Analysts Issue Forecasts for Starbucks Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?