Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.62 per share for the year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

RARE stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 754,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6,239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 270,742 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 130,561 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 93,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 272.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 61,549 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

