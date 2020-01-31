Analysts Issue Forecasts for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $821.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?