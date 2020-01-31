Analysts Offer Predictions for A. O. Smith Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of AOS opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $803,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,838 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 14,348.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 554,147 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

