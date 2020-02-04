Analysts Offer Predictions for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $6.39 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $37.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $60.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $89.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $124.60 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,004.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $993.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,866.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,811.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

