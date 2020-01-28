Analysts Offer Predictions for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BellRing Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Consumer Edge started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $22.32 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BellRing Brands stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 111,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned approximately 0.28% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

