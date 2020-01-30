Analysts Offer Predictions for Equity BancShares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Equity BancShares in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

EQBK opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.51. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 72.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 27.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

