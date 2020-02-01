Analysts Offer Predictions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $2.21 per share for the year.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.77.

NYSE:FCX opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 464,811 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 98,745 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 193,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 493,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

