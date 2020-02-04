Analysts Offer Predictions for FS Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

FSBW opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $242.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.08.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,052 shares of company stock worth $359,504. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol