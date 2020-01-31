Analysts Offer Predictions for Heritage Commerce Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Commerce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $685.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 148.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,794,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 219,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

