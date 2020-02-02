Analysts Offer Predictions for Mastercard Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

Mastercard stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.02. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,642,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,086,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

