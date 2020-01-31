Analysts Offer Predictions for Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mizuho Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter.

MFG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,220,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593,999 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 61.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 162,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,866,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 132,375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 299.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 75,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cairns Brett 103,092 shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

