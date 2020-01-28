Analysts Offer Predictions for Navient Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navient in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 13.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 423.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 75,136 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

