Analysts Offer Predictions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $213,560.00. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $13,124,520.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

