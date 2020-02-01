Analysts Offer Predictions for Rollins, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rollins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci expects that the business services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

ROL opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.28. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,724,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,304,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 4,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 354,529 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 432.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 184,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth $5,390,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

