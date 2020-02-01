Analysts Offer Predictions for Rollins, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rollins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

ROL opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Rollins has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Rollins by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rollins by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks