Analysts Set $1.00 Target Price for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $1.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Titan Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:TTNP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 67,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,639,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.18. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.45.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 962.95%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.08% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

