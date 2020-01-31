Analysts Set $6.50 Target Price for Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Theratechnologies’ rating score has improved by 28.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Theratechnologies an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mackie raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.54. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

