Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $66.71

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AerCap by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

