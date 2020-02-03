Analysts Set Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) PT at $159.04

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.04.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.12. 138,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,657. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $106.65 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.71.

In other Amedisys news, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,299,703.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,116,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,907 shares of company stock worth $2,836,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

