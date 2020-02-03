Analysts Set Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target at $34.00

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRO. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 481.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 38.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Astronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. 364,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. Astronics has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

