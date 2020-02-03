Analysts Set Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Target Price at $42.57

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.42. 11,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a market cap of $842.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of -1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 1,530.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $6,222,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $622,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,000 shares of company stock worth $27,517,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,144,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,001,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

