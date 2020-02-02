Analysts Set AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) PT at $6.25

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZRX stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. AzurRx BioPharma has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.10.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

