Analysts Set Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) PT at $3.00

Shares of Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 290,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 538,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 442,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Basic Energy Services stock remained flat at $$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. Basic Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $178.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

