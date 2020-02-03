Analysts Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) PT at $33.75

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BECN. Northcoast Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 78.1% in the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 10,550,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 229,434 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 842.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 130,148 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 846,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

