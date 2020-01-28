Analysts Set BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $22.08

Shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE BRBR traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,041. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BellRing Brands stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 111,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned approximately 0.28% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

