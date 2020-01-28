Analysts Set Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Target Price at $85.00

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura boosted their price target on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Best Buy by 138.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 168.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.91. 68,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,295. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $57.78 and a 1 year high of $91.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

