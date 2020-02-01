Analysts Set Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) Price Target at GBX 1,116.83

Shares of Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,116.83 ($14.69).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Friday, November 29th.

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total value of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,179 ($15.51) on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 924.50 ($12.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,173.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,094.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 17.10 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

