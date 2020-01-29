Analysts Set BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT at $23.80

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,471.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,247 shares of company stock worth $1,514,052 in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

BLFS opened at $14.97 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

