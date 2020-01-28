Analysts Set Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) PT at $31.33

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 190,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,453. Blucora has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Blucora by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

