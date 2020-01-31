Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Price Target at $30.38

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Sunday, November 24th.

BYD stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Larson sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $193,715.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,926 shares of company stock worth $2,475,333. Corporate insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $265,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,096,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 117,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,493.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 350,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?