Analysts Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) PT at $46.67

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Brinker International by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 48,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of EAT opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

