Analysts Set Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Target Price at $31.80

Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. 29.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

