Analysts Set China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Target Price at $108.14

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Metro Rural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of China Metro Rural from $137.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of China Metro Rural from $128.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of China Metro Rural from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About China Metro Rural

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?