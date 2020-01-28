Analysts Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target at $272.90

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.90.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after acquiring an additional 129,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cintas by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,324,000 after acquiring an additional 136,868 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 889,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 17,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,748,000 after acquiring an additional 417,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $278.62 on Friday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $181.17 and a fifty-two week high of $287.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

