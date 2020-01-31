Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT at $64.56

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from to in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $12,911,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

