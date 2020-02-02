Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) PT at C$111.00

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$111.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCA. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

TSE CCA traded down C$1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$103.90. 165,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$74.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.29.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$586.83 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 7.8999997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total transaction of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,698. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total transaction of C$35,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114 in the last ninety days.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

