Analysts Set Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target at $3.63

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CYH traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $505.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.36. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.35.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

