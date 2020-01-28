Analysts Set Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) PT at $36.00

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Continental Building Products stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,183. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. Continental Building Products has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $364,027.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,946.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $327,443.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,207 shares of company stock worth $1,433,557 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume