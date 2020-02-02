Analysts Set Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) PT at $34.00

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

CUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,348,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,320,000 after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,422,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 494,195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. 144,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

