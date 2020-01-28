Analysts Set Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target at $41.80

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,828. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $44.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $7,874,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

