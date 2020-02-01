Analysts Set Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Price Target at $66.17

Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,805,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,533 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 25.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 608.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Davita stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Davita has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $85.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Davita will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

