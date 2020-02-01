Analysts Set Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Target Price at $1.40

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.23.

DNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of DNR stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $476.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.55.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

