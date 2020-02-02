Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price at $58.27

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,453,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 186,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.00. 1,622,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

