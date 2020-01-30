Analysts Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) PT at $230.81

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.81.

EJTTF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank cut easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays raised easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

easyJet stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?