Analysts Set Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) PT at $20.10

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

EFC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 838,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a current ratio of 70.03. The stock has a market cap of $708.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.38. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More: Risk Tolerance