Analysts Set Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Target Price at $70.00

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

EBS has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:EBS opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $447,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,962.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,892 shares of company stock valued at $857,603. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Recommended Story: Liquidity