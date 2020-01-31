Analysts Set EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Target Price at $9.35

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.35.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,752,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -1,614.29%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at $126,000. 47.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

